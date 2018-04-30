Four Hogs Agree To Terms With NFL Teams

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Four Arkansas football players agreed to terms with NFL teams Saturday evening following the conclusion of the 2018 NFL Draft.

QB Austin Allen — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Allen played in 29 games and started 21 times during his five-year career with the Razorbacks. After backing up his brother, Brandon Allen, for three seasons he took over the starting role in 2016 and led the Southeastern Conference in passing yardage (3,430). A team captain as a senior, Austin finished his career with 5,045 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and a 59.1 completion percentage. Each of those figures ranks inside the Razorbacks’ career top 10 list. Allen earned his undergraduate degree in supply chain management in December 2016.

DL Bijhon Jackson — Los Angeles Chargers

Jackson played in 50 of a possible 51 games at defensive tackle during his career, seeing action in more than 1,000 defensive snaps. He started 12 games in his career, notching 47 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Jackson graduated in December 2017 with a degree in recreation and sport management.

DB Josh Liddell — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Liddell started all 12 games as a senior and 37 of the 50 contests he played. During his four-year career, he totaled 177 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, five interceptions, three forced fumbles and nine pass breakups. He earned his degree in recreation and sport management in December 2017.

DB Henre’ Toliver — Indianapolis Colts

Toliver, who started 36 of 49 career games played, including each of his last 14, totaled 161 tackles, including 7.0 for loss, and broke up 23 passes across four seasons. He finished with eight interceptions after picking off two passes in his final game. In 2017, Toliver tied for the team lead in interceptions (3) and pass breakups (8) and also returned a fumble for a score. He graduated in December 2017 with a degree in recreation and sport management.

