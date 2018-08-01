Hogs Taking Over SEC Network Thursday

Arkansas is taking over the SEC Network for 24 hours starting Thursday at 11 p.m. with SEC Storied 40 Minutes of Hell to lead off a Razorback basketball-themed day. In honor of the Hogs’ 25th anniversary of winning the 1994 National Championship, the SEC Network will feature 11 games from the 1993-94 season, capped off by the win over Duke in the title game.

Arkansas SEC Network Takeover Schedule

11 p.m. | SEC Storied 40 Minutes of Hell

A look at Nolan Richardson’s Razorbacks and the team’s run in the early 1990s to the 1994 national championship using the famous “40 Minutes of Hell” playing style.

12 a.m. | MBB Missouri vs. Arkansas 12/2/1993

The Hogs crushed the Tigers in the second game of the season 120-68 in front of 20,000-plus fans in the brand new Bud Walton Arena.

2 a.m. | MBB Arkansas vs. Memphis 12/8/1993

The Razorbacks battled Memphis in The Pyramid with Arkansas revenging a loss to the Tigers in the NCAA Tournament from 1992.

4 a.m. | MBB Texas Southern vs. Arkansas 12/28/1993

With the Head Hog – President Bill Clinton – in the house the top-ranked Razorbacks score a 129-63 victory.

6 a.m. | MBB LSU vs. Arkansas 1/11/1994

No. 4 Arkansas squeaks by LSU 84-83 at Bud Walton Arena to bounce back from the team’s first loss of the season.

8 a.m. | MBB Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas 2/1/1994

Arkansas downs the Commodores to improve to 15-2 overall with an 89-76 victory.

10 a.m. | MBB Kentucky vs. Arkansas 2/9/1994

A showdown with the No. 4 Wildcats sees the Razorbacks emerge with a 90-82 win over Rick Pitino’s Kentucky squad.

12 p.m. | MBB Florida vs. Arkansas 2/12/1994

Fresh off the win over Kentucky, the Hogs top No. 20 Florida 99-87 for their fifth-straight win.

2 p.m. | MBB Arkansas vs. Georgia 2/22/1994

Arkansas wins their eighth straight to move to 20-2 on the season thanks to a 74-65 win.

4 p.m. | MBB Elite Eight: Michigan vs. Arkansas 3/27/1994

The Hogs roll into the Elite Eight and take down members of the Fab Five to go back to the Final Four for the first time since 1990.

6 p.m. | MBB Final Four: Arizona vs. Arkansas 4/2/1994

Matched up against the mighty Wildcats from Arizona, Arkansas punches it’s ticket to the title game with a 91-82.

8 p.m. | MBB National Championship: Duke vs. Arkansas 4/4/1994

Thanks to Scotty Thurman and “The Shot” the Razorbacks capture their first basketball national championship with a 76-72 win over the Blue Devils.

